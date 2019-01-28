BOSTON (Hoodline) – Florida, full of sun and palm trees, is always a popular travel destination. If you’re looking for an alternative to the steamy hustle of Miami or the theme park energy of Orlando, Jacksonville remains much more of a hidden gem.

The largest city by area in the U.S., Jacksonville enjoys wide-open spaces and operates the largest urban park system in the country. Centered on the St. Johns River, the city’s extensive waterways draw residents and visitors alike for a variety of water sports and leisure activities. And with modest prices and room to grow, Jacksonville is attracting a burgeoning arts scene and hosts major music festivals and cultural events throughout the year.

Whether you’re trying to get away ASAP or you’re looking to plan your trip around the cheapest fares, take a look at these forthcoming flights between Boston and Jacksonville, which we pulled from travel site Skyscanner.

We’ve also included popular hotels, restaurants and attractions in Jacksonville to get you started on planning your ideal getaway.

Flight deals to Jacksonville

The cheapest flights between Boston and Jacksonville are if you leave on March 1 and return from Florida on March 4. JetBlue currently has tickets for $152, roundtrip.

Top Jacksonville hotels

To plan your accommodations, here are two of Jacksonville’s top-rated hotels, that we selected from Skyscanner’s listings based on price and customer satisfaction.

The One Ocean Resort & Spa (1 Ocean Blvd.)

If you’re looking to splurge on top quality, consider The One Ocean Resort & Spa. The hotel has a 4.8-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $179.

Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront (225 E. Coast Line Drive)

Another popular option is the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront. The 4.6-star hotel has rooms for $139/night.

“The staff was helpful and provided us with maps and easy-to-follow directions for both walking the downtown area and driving to the nearby beaches,” wrote visitor Mary. “We really enjoyed being on the concierge level where we found the breakfast and appetizer selections to be bountiful and delicious.”

Top picks for dining and drinking

Jacksonville has plenty of top-notch dining options. Here are a few of the most popular, according to Skyscanner.

Fantastic Fudge (218 Centre St.)

Let’s start with the essentials: where to satisfy your sweet tooth. For a popular option, check out Fantastic Fudge, which has an average of 4.8 stars out of 28 reviews on Skyscanner.

“This is a very popular downtown favorite,” wrote visitor Tony. “It is very busy, so be patient.”

Ruth’s Chris Steak House (814 A1A North, Suite 103)

If you’re looking for a local favorite restaurant pick, head to Ruth’s Chris Steak House, with five stars from 11 reviews.

“What’s not to love about Ruth’s Chris?” wrote reviewer Peggy. “The steak is to die for and the lobster is the ultimate luxury with the waiter standing there cracking it for you.”

Salt (4750 Amelia Island Parkway)

Also worth considering is Salt.

One of five dining options at the Ritz-Carlton, Salt features simple and elegant flavors in a coastal setting.

“It is an exquisite culinary adventure. Come hungry, leave fortified and happy,” wrote reviewer Anne.

TacoLu (1712 Beach Blvd.)

Finally, there’s TacoLu.

“If I had only one restaurant to go to for the rest of my life, it would this place,” wrote Alyssa. “I wish I was able to give more than five stars because that’s how amazing this place is.”

What to see and do in Jacksonville

Not sure what to do in Jacksonville, besides eat and drink? Here are a couple of recommendations, provided by Skyscanner.

Historic Fernandina (Fernandina Beach)

First up is Historic Fernandina, which offers unique stores to browse through, restaurants and boat tours from the marina.

“Learn about the history of the Victorian era of Fernandina from the comfort of a horse-drawn carriage ride or join a guided walking tour through the Amelia Island Museum,” wrote visitor Peggy.

Sawgrass Country Club (10034 Golf Club Drive)

Sawgrass Country Club is another popular destination and home to the annual Players Championship.

“Fabulous golf and the best burgers around,” wrote Carol.