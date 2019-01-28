BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Police Commissioner William Gross addressed college students with a letter ahead of the Super Bowl. The letter discussed safety measures and appropriate celebratory behavior.

“There will be restrictions on when and where people can move about on Sunday, February 3rd beginning at approximately 6:00 pm. Kenmore Square is one area that will be restricted after the third quarter of play. Boylston and Hemenway Streets will be affected as well,” the letter read.

Many streets in and near Brighton, Northeastern University, Faneuil Hall, and North Station will also be closed off for parking or travel.

“Please pay close attention to signage,” said Gross.

“The BPD will have extra patrols monitoring license premise location as well as those neighborhoods where we typically see an increase in activity.”

Gross reminded students that there is a “zero tolerance policy for disruptive and illegal behavior,” and school administrations will be made aware of any misconduct that involves police intervention.

Also, “if you are out and about, we ask that you also pay particular attention to your surroundings, especially vehicular traffic.” Do not use headphones or wear all dark colors so drivers can see you and walk in single file if possible, said Gross.

“Boston and its surrounding communities are fortunate to have exceptional athletic teams and the most loyal and enthusiastic fans. It is our hope that you enjoy the festivities and celebrate in a safe and responsible manner.”

In years past, Boston fans have been respectful as they celebrated in the streets.