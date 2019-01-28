AUBURN (CBS) — A man who claimed it was his constitutional right to have a gun without a license appeared in court Monday to face multiple charges stemming from a routine traffic stop. Kang Lu, 43, of Spofford, New Hampshire, was arraigned in Worcester District Court and held without bail.

Lu was pulled over on Sunday after an officer observed him making a left turn onto Route 12 in Auburn from a right turn only lane. His car’s back license plate light was also not working.

According to police, a woman was also in the car. “During the course of an investigative inquiry at roadside, it was learned that the female had just met Mr. Lu at a local motel where he had paid her money in exchange for sex.”

Police said they found a “large fixed blade knife” on Lu’s hip when they asked him to step out of the car. “With safety as a primary concern, officers advised Lu to raise his hands and keep them up until they could handcuff him. Mr. Lu did not comply with this order and began reaching to his waist area, where officers located a loaded Glock handgun magazine.”

When police asked for his gun license, Lu told the officer he was not required to have a license and was allowed to carry the gun under the 2nd Amendment.

Prosecutors in court said a Lu once had a gun license but it was revoked.

Lu was charged with possession of a large capacity firearm without a license, a fourth offense of possession of a firearm without a license, possession of a large capacity feeding device, and engaging in sexual conduct for a fee. A dangerousness hearing was set for Thursday.