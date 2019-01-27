FOXBORO (CBS) – It wouldn’t be a Super Bowl send-off rally without a Tom Brady mic drop moment.

The future Hall of Famer took the stage at the end of Sunday’s rally, much to the delight of 20,000 people in attendance at Gillette Stadium.

Brady led chants of “We’re still here!” before tossing the microphone and exiting stage right.

Before dropping the microphone, Brady said the rally was such a rowdy crowd that it felt like a Patriots home game.

“We’ve got to bring it, you guys have got to bring it, and hopefully we can bring the trophy back home,” he said. “We’re not quite at the end yet. We’ve got one more to go.”