Filed Under: New England Patriots, Super Bowl, Super Bowl LIII, Super Bowl rally

FOXBORO (CBS) – Patriots fans are ready to send the team to the Super Bowl in style.

Crowds lined up as early as 1 a.m. Sunday morning, waiting to head into Gillette Stadium for a send-off rally scheduled to begin with a performance by Blue Man Group at 10 a.m.

In previous years, the rally has been held outside the Patriots Pro Shop. But this year, fans have the chance to go into the stadium and onto the turf.

Fans get in place early for a Super Bowl send-off rally. (WBZ-TV)

The gates opened at 8 a.m., and fans rushed to get their spot on the field.

Speakers at the event are expected to include captains, including Tom Brady. Patriots coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft are also expected to address fans.

“We are here to show love to the team we love more than anything else in the world. It’s just a celebration,” one of the fans who lined up early to get in for the rally.

A Brockton bakery made a massive cake for the occasion. The cake, which is about 16 feet by 12 feet, is comprised of 80 Funfetti sheet cakes and is designed to feed 5,000 people.

Watch the rally on CBSBoston.com beginning at 10 a.m. On air coverage starts at 10:30 a.m. on WBZ-TV.

