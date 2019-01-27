FOXBORO (CBS) – Patriots players, coaches and owner Robert Kraft were blown away by the turnout at Sunday’s Super Bowl rally at Gillette Stadium.

“This is an awesome crowd. Tremendous. This is the biggest sendoff we’ve ever had and we appreciate everyone coming out. We appreciate your support all year,” head coach Bill Belichick told the crowd.

The team estimates that about 35,000 people were in attendance. Fans were allowed onto the field for the event, and also filled much of the lower bowl as well.

“You’re the best!” Kraft told the crowd. “Thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you!”

Quarterback Tom Brady said it “felt like a home game” there were so many people in attendance.

“You’re a big part of who we are. It’s such an honor to represent the New England region,” said team captain Matthew Slater.