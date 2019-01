BOSTON (CBS) – The Patriots are officially headed to Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII.

Players and coaches boarded the team’s custom “AirKraft” plane at T.F. Green Airport on Sunday just after 1 p.m.

The flight took off for Atlanta, expected to arrive around 4:25 p.m.

Buses brought the team from Gillette Stadium to the airport following a rally that drew about 35,000 people.