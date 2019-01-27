BOSTON (CBS) – It wouldn’t be a Super Bowl week without talk of possible bulletin board material.

The Patriots captains took the stage, and safety Patrick Chung was feeling the spirit of the crowd as he grabbed the microphone.

“We love you! I appreciate the support. We’re going to go out there and kick their a— baby!” Chung shouted.

The Patriots estimated 35,000 people were in attendance at Gillette Stadium for the rally.

At the conclusion of the rally, the players and coaches loaded buses and headed to T.F. Green Airport in Rhode Island. That’s where AirKraft was waiting to bring them to Atlanta for Super Bowl week.

The Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams on February 3.