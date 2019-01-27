  • WBZ TV

Filed Under:turkey hunting

BOSTON (AP) — Citing the abundance of wild turkeys in Massachusetts, state officials are considering changes in hunting rules that would allow hunters to harvest more of the birds.

MassWildlife has scheduled informational meetings in Westborough and Palmer next month to give the public a chance to discuss the potential changes, which have yet to be formally proposed.

Under consideration is increasing the current annual limit of two wild turkeys per hunter to three. It would also allow hunters to bag two turkeys in a single day during the spring hunting season, instead of the current daily limit of one.

State wildlife experts say the current hunting restrictions can be eased without hurting the overall wild turkey population.

