MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (CBS) — Police are investigating two attempted robberies that occurred within minutes of each other in Manchester, New Hampshire Sunday.

The police department received the first 911 call at 5:57 p.m. The caller said a man had just attempted to rob the Mr. Market store on Spruce Street. He was chased out of the store.

Witnesses told police the man was wearing all black with a black hoodie covering his face.

While police investigated, another 911 call reported an attempted robbery at the Maple Street Market on Maple Street. This time, a man went into the store and pointed a gun at the clerk, police said.

As the clerk attempted to hide, the man ran off. He was described as wearing all black, including a black hoodie with white stripes on the arms.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.