BROCKTON (CBS) – Police are continuing their search for a fourth person wanted in connection with a Brockton armed robbery. The group is accused of shooting at responding officers.

Police arrested Stephan Stewart, 26, Dennis Martin, 23, and Darius Carter, 27, late Saturday night. A fourth suspect, whose identity has not been released, remains at large.

Saturday night, police responded to the T-Mobile store on Belmont Street in Brockton. A clerk was assaulted by four armed men who fled the scene.

When responding officers approached a white Chevrolet, shots were fired at a police cruiser. No one was hit or injured.

The clerk is expected to survive.

No further details have been released on the fourth suspect.