  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMCollege Basketball
    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:30 PMWBZ News
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMBig Brother: Celebrity Edition
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Armed Robbery, Brockton, Brockton Police

BROCKTON (CBS) – Police are continuing their search for a fourth person wanted in connection with a Brockton armed robbery. The group is accused of shooting at responding officers.

Police arrested Stephan Stewart, 26, Dennis Martin, 23, and Darius Carter, 27, late Saturday night. A fourth suspect, whose identity has not been released, remains at large.

Darius Carter Dennis Martin and Stephan Stewart. (Image Credit: Brockton Police)

Saturday night, police responded to the T-Mobile store on Belmont Street in Brockton. A clerk was assaulted by four armed men who fled the scene.

When responding officers approached a white Chevrolet, shots were fired at a police cruiser. No one was hit or injured.

Guns seized following a Brockton armed robbery. (Image Credit: Brockton Mayor Bill Carpenter)

The clerk is expected to survive.

No further details have been released on the fourth suspect.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s