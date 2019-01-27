BOSTON (CBS) — The Super Bowl may be a full week away but some fans are traveling to Atlanta to take in all the anticipation leading up to the big game. The city has events and experiences planned all week for anyone making the trip.

“We know everyone is excited that the Super Bowl is here but we are here earlier than the Super Bowl,” said Director of NFL Events Nikki Ewell.

In Atlanta’s 800,000 square-foot football-themed park, the possibilities are endless. You can grab the ball and run like Sony Michel, kick like Stephen Gostkowski, or throw like Tom Brady.

Along with the interactive games, there will also be youth football clinics and autograph sessions with NFL stars.

“I think if you’re going later in the week, by the time you get there, you’re going to know that it’s really busy. You’re going to feel that there is a lot of stuff going on. There’s a buzz,” said Marc Marc Bertrand of 98.5 the Sports Hub.

The Super Bowl veteran was on his way to Atlanta Sunday.

“I think the thing I am most looking forward to is the build-up to the game. Just being there and soaking that all in with all the fans being there and getting ready for this game. That’s the best part of the week,” he said.