Filed Under:Fatal Crash, Local TV, West Bridgewater

WEST BRIDGEWATER (CBS) — A 70-year-old West Bridgewater woman has died after a rollover crash on Route 24 in West Bridgewater Saturday morning. Mass. State Police said she was the only person in the car.

The crash occurred on the northbound side of Route 24, about one mile past Exit 16. The left and middle lanes of the highway were closed but have since reopened.

A rollover crash claimed the life of one person on Route 24 Saturday (Photo Courtesy: Brockton Enterprise | Marc Vasconcellos)

“For reasons still under investigation, the woman lost control of the vehicle, causing it to rollover and crash. The woman was ejected from the vehicle during the crash,” said State Police in a press release.

She was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton but did not survive.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

