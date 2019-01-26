WEST BRIDGEWATER (CBS) — A 70-year-old West Bridgewater woman has died after a rollover crash on Route 24 in West Bridgewater Saturday morning. Mass. State Police said she was the only person in the car.

The crash occurred on the northbound side of Route 24, about one mile past Exit 16. The left and middle lanes of the highway were closed but have since reopened.

“For reasons still under investigation, the woman lost control of the vehicle, causing it to rollover and crash. The woman was ejected from the vehicle during the crash,” said State Police in a press release.

She was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton but did not survive.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.