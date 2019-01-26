BROCKTON – After a manhunt that included shots fired at police, three men are under arrest for armed robbery and a fourth is still wanted.

On Saturday night, four armed men came into a T-Mobile store on Belmont Street in Brockton and assaulted a clerk while robbing the store, police said. They escaped in a white Chevrolet.

A manhunt led police to the southeast section of the city. As police approached the white Chevrolet, shots were fired at a police cruiser. No one was hit or injured.

Police captured three of the suspects and are still searching for a fourth.

“Brockton is just getting crazy,” said one Brockton resident, who is also a teacher at the high school. “I just hope it’s not some of the high school kids I know.”

The clerk was brought to the hospital and is expected to recover.