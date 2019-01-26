BOSTON (CBS) – With the end of the government shutdown, National Parks in Boston are opening up.

With the three-week reprieve from longest government shutdown in U.S. History, park employees at Boston National Historic Park, Boston African American National Historic Site and Boston Harbor Islands State and National Park will be back at work. That’s nearly 100 national park employees in Boston. The parks are expected to run on their regular winter schedules the week of Jan. 28.

“The generosity from the Boston community and the many partners that supported the National Parks of Boston during the lapse in federal appropriations has been incredible and very much appreciated. So many people offered all types of support to park staff and their families during the period of the government shutdown, we are most grateful,” National Parks of Boston General Superintendent Michael Creasey said.