January 26, 2019
NK is a Ukrainian pop/R&B singer who has taken the music world by storm and she is now doing it En Español, with her mega hit titled “Peligroso” (Dangerous). Because of her huge success with Latin music, NK is now working on a full Spanish-language album! This successful artist is also an actress, TV presenter, judge and mentor of X-Factor in Ukraine, she has her own clothing line NKsport and is the author of NKblog. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks NK about her music, her success in the Latin music world and her future plans! Tune in!
NK | Nastia Kamenskykh
www.nkofficial.com
FB: @nkofficialcom
Instagram: @kamenskykh
Facebook: WbzCentroYadires
Twitter: @YadiresNS
Instagram: @Yadires
Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday’s at 7:50am.