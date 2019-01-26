CHELMSFORD (CBS) — A driver has been cited after pushing a car through the front of Domino’s Pizza on Chelmsford Street on Saturday afternoon.

Two diners were injured and transported to Lowell General Hospital. The injuries were not life-threatening.

According to police, the driver of a BMW on Chelmsford Street rear-ended at Toyota Highlander, then drove over a snowbank and into the rear of an empty, parked Mazda 3. The BMW pushed the Mazda through the front of Domino’s at 118 Chelmsford St.

The driver of the BMW, a 46-year-old Chelmsford resident, was cited for Operating to Endanger.

There were no injuries to anyone else involved in the crash. The building was deemed structurally sound, but is closed as a result of the damage sustained in the crash.