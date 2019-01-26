Filed Under:Chelmsford, Domino's

CHELMSFORD (CBS) — A driver has been cited after pushing a car through the front of Domino’s Pizza on Chelmsford Street on Saturday afternoon.

(Courtesy of Chelmsford Police Department)

Two diners were injured and transported to Lowell General Hospital. The injuries were not life-threatening.

(Courtesy of Chelmsford Police Department)

According to police, the driver of a BMW on Chelmsford Street rear-ended at Toyota Highlander, then drove over a snowbank and into the rear of an empty, parked Mazda 3. The BMW pushed the Mazda through the front of Domino’s at 118 Chelmsford St.

(Courtesy of Chelmsford Police Department)

The driver of the BMW, a 46-year-old Chelmsford resident, was cited for Operating to Endanger.

(Courtesy of Chelmsford Police Department)

There were no injuries to anyone else involved in the crash. The building was deemed structurally sound, but is closed as a result of the damage sustained in the crash.

