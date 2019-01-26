ABINGTON (CBS) — Abington Police are warning residents that a suspicious man who approached people leaving a local bar and offered them a ride Friday night. The man claimed to an Abington police officer although he is not a part of the department, police said.

As people left the bar, the man asked if patrons needed a ride home for their safety. He was described as “a white male between 5’9″ and 6′ tall with a scruffy dark beard wearing dark clothing.”

“It has been confirmed that he is not a member of the APD, nor would this be any type of action we as a department would undertake,” said police, who are looking to identify the man.

They also advised to never get in a car with someone you just met or do not know.

“If for any reason you see someone suspicious please do not hesitate to call 9-1-1 so that we can investigate. Please remember that we work for you and you’re not ‘bothering’ us by calling,” police added.