BOSTON (CBS) – If you bought something with baby spinach in it from Whole Foods recently, throw it out.

That’s because baby spinach supplied by Satur Farms may be contaminated with salmonella.

Read: FDA: Whole Foods Baby Spinach Recall List

The affected products include salads, pizza, sandwiches and wraps. This also includes anything bought with baby spinach at a Whole Foods salad bar or hot bar through January 23, 2019.

The items were sold at stores in eight states including Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Maine, Connecticut, Florida, New Jersey and New York.

There are no reports of anyone getting sick at this point.

If you bought one of these products, bring a receipt into stores for a full refund. You can also call 1-844-936-8255.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems. Symptoms include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.