EPPING, N.H. (CBS) – A man police say was responsible for the death of a retired Townsend police officer and his wife in a crash is being charged with negligent homicide and felony reckless conduct.

Police said, Ryan Kittredge, of Derry, made a U-turn into oncoming traffic on Route 101 in Epping, N.H., slamming into the Johnsons’ Chevy Impala on Jan. 10.

“At this time, investigators feel impairment was a contributing factor in the causation of this crash,” said Lieutenant John Hennessey of New Hampshire State Police. He added that official toxicology results have not been received yet.

Police obtained an arrest warrant Thursday, and Kittredge turned himself in to Epping police Friday morning.

Kittredge will be arraigned Friday afternoon in Rockingham Superior Court.