President Trump Expected To Back Move To Reopen Government For A Few Weeks
Donald Trump, Federal Government Shutdown, Government Shutdown

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Red Sox’ trip to visit Donald Trump in the White House is on hold.

The team has postponed its trip to Washington, D.C. due to the government shutdown, as first reported by Peter Abraham of The Boston Globe.

That trip had been scheduled for mid-February, prior to the start of spring training. It is now “tentatively scheduled” to the first full week of May, when the Red Sox visit Baltimore for a series.

This past weekend, some members of the Red Sox said that they would be skipping the White House visit, for various reasons. Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who’s a native of Puerto Rico and has been outspoken about the government’s insufficient assistance in the wake of Hurricane Maria, has wavered on his commitment to visiting the White House after initially saying he would go.

