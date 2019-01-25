HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS) – Nathan Carman, accused of killing his grandfather and mother for inheritance money, has been given access to some of those funds.

The Hartford Courant reports that a Connecticut judge ruled that the Vermont man will get $125,000 from his grandfather’s trust fund so he can pay legal and credit card bills.

Carman’s aunts are suing to prevent him from receiving millions in inheritance because they believe he killed his grandfather and was responsible for his mother’s disappearance and presumed death.

The 24-year-old has denied he had any role in his grandfather’s 2013 shooting death. He said the same about the disappearance of his mother after their boat sank near Rhode Island during a 2016 fishing trip.