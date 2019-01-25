HAVERHILL (CBS) — A man who was hit by a car in Haverhill Friday morning has died, police said. The crash occurred around 5:15 a.m. near the Merrimack and Main Street intersection.

Police said they are looking for a gray PT Cruiser that left the scene. The car likely has substantial front end damage.

Based on surviellance camera footage, police believe it continued northbound then went east.

The identity of the man has not been released at this time. No other information is currently available.

The road has since reopened.