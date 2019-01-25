HAVERHILL (CBS) – It’s hard to really quantify Gary Seaman’s love for the New England Patriots. But his fully renovated three-car garage in Haverhill gives us a play-by-play snapshot into his world.

He built a Patriots shrine – or man cave – in honor of his favorite team.

“This is the heart and soul of me right here,” Gary Seaman said.

Brady, Gronk and Edelman line his walls. It’s a full-blown sports bar replete with Patriots memorabilia, poker and pool tables. Most of the stuff he built himself.

“I love it; I love it; I am woodworker,” Seaman said.

Gary went to Super Bowl XXXVI, when the Patriots beat the Rams. Ever since then, the 69-year-old has been working on his room. Even after suffering a stroke, he never gave up. Now, his Patriots shrine is ready – just in time for Super Bowl LIII.

“It means everything to me. I just love the Patriots and everything they do. I get angry at them, but I come around the next week,” Seaman laughed.

He even has an inflatable referee punching bag. “That’s in case anyone gets mad at a call – they will throw and flag and go after them,” he said.

His wife also played a big role in putting the room together. “I enjoy it. He knows a lot more about it, but we enjoy it,” Magarete Seaman said.

And the only thing missing now is that sixth ring, for which Seaman has reserved a spot in advance.