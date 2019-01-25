  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMPatriots All Access
    8:00 PMBig Brother: Celebrity Edition
    9:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    View All Programs
By Paul Burton
Filed Under:Haverhill, Patriots, Paul Burton, Super Bowl, Super Bowl LIII

HAVERHILL (CBS) – It’s hard to really quantify Gary Seaman’s love for the New England Patriots. But his fully renovated three-car garage in Haverhill gives us a play-by-play snapshot into his world.

He built a Patriots shrine – or man cave – in honor of his favorite team.

Gary Seaman’s Patriots man cave (WBZ-TV)

“This is the heart and soul of me right here,” Gary Seaman said.

Brady, Gronk and Edelman line his walls. It’s a full-blown sports bar replete with Patriots memorabilia, poker and pool tables. Most of the stuff he built himself.

“I love it; I love it; I am woodworker,” Seaman said.

Gary Seaman in his Patriots shrine. (WBZ-TV)

Gary went to Super Bowl XXXVI, when the Patriots beat the Rams. Ever since then, the 69-year-old has been working on his room. Even after suffering a stroke, he never gave up. Now, his Patriots shrine is ready – just in time for Super Bowl LIII.

“It means everything to me. I just love the Patriots and everything they do. I get angry at them, but I come around the next week,” Seaman laughed.

Gary Seaman’s Patriots man cave (WBZ-TV)

He even has an inflatable referee punching bag. “That’s in case anyone gets mad at a call – they will throw and flag and go after them,” he said.

His wife also played a big role in putting the room together. “I enjoy it. He knows a lot more about it, but we enjoy it,” Magarete Seaman said.

And the only thing missing now is that sixth ring, for which Seaman has reserved a spot in advance.

Paul Burton

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s