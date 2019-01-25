BOSTON (CBS) – An air traffic control staffing shortage causing significant delays at multiple airports is also resulting in headaches for Logan Airport travelers Friday as the federal government shutdown continues.

The FAA said in a statement that there’s been a “slight increase in sick leave at two air traffic control facilities affecting New York and Florida.” An FAA map shows LaGuardia Airport in New York and Newark Airport are seeing the worst delays, up to an hour and 26 minutes.

“We’ve mitigated the impact by augmenting staffing, rerouting traffic, and increasing spacing between aircraft as needed,” the FAA said. “The results have been minimal impacts to efficiency while maintaining consistent levels of safety in the national airspace system.”

Both air traffic control and the TSA are seeing more sick calls. Federal workers have not been paid during the shutdown, which has lasted over a month.

In Boston, several flights to and from LaGuardia were delayed Friday morning. Passengers should check with their airline on the status of their flight.