BOSTON (CBS) – Gordon Hayward didn’t quite convey excitement during the gender reveal video for his third child. But he is certainly happy now.

After a little extra waiting time, Robyn Hayward gave birth to the couple’s third child, Nora Mae, on Thursday. All three are girls.

“Our sweet Nora Mae was a little stubborn on wanting to join us, but she was worth the wait,” the Instagram caption reads. “Yesterday was a special day.”

The newest Hayward daughter was the center of the viral video that showed the Celtics forward famously declaring “daddy’s always happy” as pink balloons were revealed instead of the blue ones he was hoping for.

Hayward has embraced the viral video. On his website, Hayward sells “Daddy’s Always Happy” merchandise to benefit charity.