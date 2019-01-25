BROCKTON (CBS) — Police are searching for the driver of a gray car that hit a 12-year-old girl crossing the street in Brockton. The crash occurred near North Main Street and Battles Street around noon Thursday.

A Good Samaritan helped the girl to her feet and brought her to a nearby restaurant while she waited for first responders.

According to police, the driver stopped briefly, opened the passenger door, and said she was sorry. She then drove off.

The girl was taken to a local hospital to be checked out.

“The good Samaritan returned to his car to leave but not before he exchanged words with the female driver of the vehicle that caused the collision,” police said.

They have identified the car involved in the crash and are looking for the driver. They would also like to talk to the Good Samaritan, a man driving a silver Honda Civic, as a part of the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brockton Police at 508-941-0200.