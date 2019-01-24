WEATHER ALERT:Wind Warnings And Flash Flood Watch
BOSTON (CBS) – Wow Air has a special Valentine’s Day gift for the plus-one of anyone named “Valentine.”

The low-cost carrier is running a promotion offering free flights from Boston, Washington, D.C., New York or Detroit to Iceland for the significant other of passengers with the first or last name “Valentine.”

The offer extends to bookings made between now and Valentine’s Day for travel between Feb. 10-19.

Passengers named Valentine need to send a picture of their passport and their booking reference to Valentines@wow.is. They will later be refunded for their tickets.

