BOSTON (CBS) — Follow the yellow brick road back to theaters! “The Wizard of Oz” is returning to the big screen for its 80th anniversary.

The classic film will be back in theaters for three days only: Sunday, Jan. 27; Tuesday, Jan. 29, and Wednesday, Jan. 30.

Several theaters in the Boston area will be carrying the movie: Regal Fenway Stadium in Boston; AMC Assembly Row in Somerville; AMC Framingham; Revere Showcase Cinemas; Lowell Showcase Cinemas; Blackstone Valley Showcase Cinemas; Regal Solomon Pond in Marlboro; Regal Independence Mall in Kingston; Regal Cinema Swansea; Regal Cinema Bellingham; as well as the AMC in Londonderrry, New Hampshire.

To find showtimes and purchase tickets, visit fathomevents.com.