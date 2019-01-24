BENTONVILLE, Ark. (CBS) – Walmart is hiring hundreds of truck drivers and raising trucker pay to nearly $90,000 a year. The company said Wednesday there is an industry-wide shortage of drivers and is encouraging people to apply for the jobs.

Walmart’s driver pay will go up in February. Truckers will get a one cent per mile increase and extra pay for every arrival. That amounts to an average annual pay of $87,500 a year with an “all-in rate” at about 89 cents per mile, Walmart says.

Drivers must have 30 months of experience in the past three years and a clean safety record. Walmart says it is emphasizing safety, courtesy to other drivers on the road and professionalism in its hiring.

Truckers can earn quarterly bonuses and have the opportunity to get up to 21 paid days off in their first year.

The company added 1,400 new truck drivers in 2018.

According to Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median pay for a tractor-trailer driver was $42,000 a year in 2017.

See Walmart’s job openings here.