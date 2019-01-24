It’s estimated that about 40 percent of young adults, including more women and working professionals, have at least one tattoo, but what does that mean for their overall health?

Researchers at the University of Miami surveyed more than 2,000 people and found that having tattoos was not significantly related to overall health status, but that those with tattoos were more likely to be diagnosed with a mental health issue or report sleep problems. They were also more likely to be smokers, have spent time in jail and have a higher number of sexual partners.

These risky behaviors had been associated with tattoos in the past and seem to persist, although certainly everyone who gets a tattoo isn’t going to have a mental health disorder or engage in risky behaviors.