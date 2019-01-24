BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots will make their way to Atlanta this weekend, the home of Super Bowl LIII. But they can’t leave before fans send them off with a party at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots will hold a free Super Bowl send-off rally Sunday morning at 10 a.m., with the stadium gates opening bright and early at 8 a.m. Previous rallies have been held outside of the Hall at Patriot Place, but this year’s will be inside of Gillette Stadium.

Be here on Sunday for our #SBLIII send-off! Gates open at 8 AM.

Program begins at 10 AM.#EverythingWeGot pic.twitter.com/neGkDlJrJg — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 24, 2019

The rally will feature live music and entertainment, a cheerleader dance performance and giveaways for fans. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and co-captains Tom Brady, David Andrews, Patrick Chung, Devin McCourty, Matthew Slater and James White will all address fans before boarding team buses and heading to T.F. Green airport in Providence, Rhode Island. Buses are expected to depart Gillette Stadium at noon.

If you can’t make it to Gillette Stadium for Sunday’s festivities, you can watch the rally on WBZ-TV or streaming online at CBSBoston.com.

The Patriots will take on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, Feb. 3. Kickoff for the game is set for 6:30 p.m. on WBZ-TV/CBS.