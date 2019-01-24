BOSTON (CBS) — As they prepare to take on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII, it appears as though the New England Patriots are peaking at just the right time.

The Pats are coming off a thrilling overtime road victory over the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, and are looking more and more like the team many expected them to be at the start of the season. It makes it kind of hard for anyone to pick against them in the Super Bowl on Feb. 3.

That includes WBZ-TV sports producer Scott Sullivan, who had a knack for picking against the Pats in the regular season.

“Everything is kind of coming together. Offense, defense, special teams, it took them all year. It usually doesn’t take that long, but it really took almost until the end of the season,” he said on the newest edition of “A Slice Of Sully” with WBZ-TV sports director Steve Burton. “They came into the playoffs feeling good about themselves and played a great game against the Chargers and a great game against the Chiefs. I find it hard to pick against them heading into the Super Bowl.”

That’s not to say the Rams won’t be a formidable foe next weekend in Atlanta. They have a great young coach at the helm and a high-powered offense that can light up the scoreboard.

“I think they’re a good club, but I don’t think they’re going to beat the Patriots in the Super Bowl. I don’t feel they have what it takes,” said Sully. “I think it’ll be a close game like all the other Super Bowls have been and come down to the last minute. But I feel like the Pats are rolling too much now, there’s too much of a good thing here, and they’re going to finish it off in the Super Bowl.”

Sully predicts a close 27-24 New England victory, while Burton thinks it’ll be a little more of a high-scoring affair at 38-34.

The WBZ-TV duo also ponder if Rob Gronkowski will retire after the Super Bowl, and what the future holds for Tom Brady and Bill Belichick. Watch the full segment in the clip above and click here for previous episodes of “A Slice Of Sully.”