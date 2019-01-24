QUINCY (CBS) – A huge Super Bowl surprise in Quincy started with a simple phone call Thursday morning.

“This is Jeff calling with a courier service” said former Patriot Matt Light. “I have a package delivery. Looking for an Andrew?”

Playing the role of delivery guy, Light called to make sure someone would be home.

Then, he made his way through Quincy for a special delivery.

“Due to the NFL Extra Point credit card, issued by Barclays, and the fact you’re a very loyal customer, you’re going to the Super Bowl” said Light, when Andrew Myers answered the door.

Myers has been a Patriots season ticket holder since 1994, and he’s actually made the trip to two previous Super Bowls.

But not like this.

“I don’t know…. I’m blown away,” said Myers. “This is awesome. The memories I’ve had with the Patriots and my family have been awesome.”

And Light’s just getting warmed up.

He’s also partnering with Rob Gronkowski to send two people to the Super Bowl Gronk-style. They’re holding a raffle to benefit the Greater Boston Food Bank and Boston Children’s Hospital via Gronkraffle.com.