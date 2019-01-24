WEATHER ALERT:Wind Warnings And Flash Flood Watch
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cambridge, downed trees, Newton

NEWTON (CBS) – High winds sent a tree crashing onto a Newton car and also toppled a construction trailer onto a parked car Thursday morning.

The tree fell on Bullough Park and Dexter Road. Both streets were closed due to the downed tree.

A tree toppled onto a parked car in Newton. (Image Credit: Newton Fire Department)

Power lines and telephone poles also came down on Bullough Park as a result.

Fortunately, the car was parked and no one was inside.

A trailer toppled over in Cambridge. (Image Credit: Tom Matteo/WBZ-TV)

In Cambridge, a modular construction trailer was blown over on Land Blvd. at Binney Street. It’s not known if the trailer was parked or being hauled when it tipped over.

The impact brought down a light pole. The trailer landed on a fire hydrant.

Heavy duty tow trucks were called to the scene.

No one was injured in the incident.

Traffic lights were brought down by wind in Hopkinton.

Hopkinton crews work to repair traffic lights brought down by high winds. (Image Credit: Hopkinton Police)

The lights came down at the intersection of South and West Elm Street. Crews are working to repair the damage.

Traffic is restricted as a result.

A Middleboro neighborhood is also dealing with downed limbs.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s