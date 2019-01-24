NEWTON (CBS) – High winds sent a tree crashing onto a Newton car and also toppled a construction trailer onto a parked car Thursday morning.

The tree fell on Bullough Park and Dexter Road. Both streets were closed due to the downed tree.

Power lines and telephone poles also came down on Bullough Park as a result.

Fortunately, the car was parked and no one was inside.

In Cambridge, a modular construction trailer was blown over on Land Blvd. at Binney Street. It’s not known if the trailer was parked or being hauled when it tipped over.

The impact brought down a light pole. The trailer landed on a fire hydrant.

Heavy duty tow trucks were called to the scene.

No one was injured in the incident.

Traffic lights were brought down by wind in Hopkinton.

The lights came down at the intersection of South and West Elm Street. Crews are working to repair the damage.

Traffic is restricted as a result.

A Middleboro neighborhood is also dealing with downed limbs.