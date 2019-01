MARLBORO (CBS) – A gas station fire in Marlboro is causing road closures and traffic delays during the morning commute.

The fire broke out at Thomas Energy Center on Lakeside Ave. around 6:30 a.m. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

As a result, Interstate 495 ramps to Route 20 were closed because the hydrant is on the opposite side of the road as the fire. Traffic began to back up as a result.

The majority of the fire has been knocked down. No injuries have been reported.