BOSTON (CBS) — It sounds like another long-time Patriots assistant will be leaving New England for South Beach this offseason.

Patriots receivers coach Chad O’Shea is the front-runner to become the next offensive coordinator of the Miami Dolphins, according to a report in the South Florida Sun Sentinel. O’Shea would join the staff of soon-to-be Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, who is still serving as New England’s linebacker coach and calling plays on defense until after Super Bowl LIII.

Flores reportedly met with the Miami brass on Wednesday for planning purposes, though no official announcement can be made until after the Patriots’ season ends.

O’Shea, 46, is in his 10th season as New England’s receivers coach. He joined Bill Belichick’s staff in 2009 after spending time with the Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings. He was in line to take over as New England’s offensive coordinator last offseason when Josh McDaniels was heading to the Indianapolis Colts, but that went by the wayside when McDaniels backed out and returned to the Patriots.

We’ll have to see if Flores takes any other New England assistants with him to Miami.