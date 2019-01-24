WEATHER ALERT:Wind Warnings And Flash Flood Watch
By Christina Hager
BOSTON (CBS) – Victor Pena’s brother says he’s not a monster. “Only those two people and God know what happened that day,” says Jose Pena.

His brother is accused of kidnapping 23-year-old Olivia Ambrose, and holding her in his Charlestown apartment for more than two days. “I’ll tell you this right now. She went on her own will,” Jose Pena said. “I’m 100 percent positive.”

Victor Pena cried in Charlestown District Court, Jan. 22, 2019. (WBZ-TV)

Victor Pena called his brother from jail after police arrested him Tuesday. “The only thing he say, ‘She went with me. I don’t force her. I don’t grab her,’” said Jose Pena.

Police tell a different story, saying he took Ambrose’s phone and wouldn’t let her leave. One of his former girlfriends told WBZ he did the same to her years ago. Maybely Centeno said Pena used to tell her, “’You no go outside.’ He won’t open the door with the key. ‘You don’t go outside.’”

Victor Pena and Maybely Centeno (Courtesy photo)

Documents obtained by WBZ’s I-Team show restraining orders from other former girlfriends who also describe abusive behavior.

Still, Victor Pena’s brother says he’s certain he never hurt Ambrose. “We grew up together. This is not my brother’s mentality,” he said. “If she’d been kidnapped, she should be with a rope or something in her mouth. When police opened the door, she was standing right there next to my brother in the kitchen…I can guarantee something is missing here. From A to C, is missing the B. It is something missing here.”

