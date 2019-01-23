(MARE) – Zoey is a very friendly girl of Hispanic and Caucasian descent. Zoey has a strong yet bubbly personality. She likes to be social and to make new friends. She is very caring of others around her. Zoey is excelling in school and is especially great at math. In her free time, Zoey loves to listen to music, sing and dance. Zoey shows an interest in art and fashion and loves to design and do arts and crafts. Zoey has a really big heart when it comes to animals and she even volunteers at her local animal shelter.

Zoey is legally freed for adoption however she will benefit from having an open adoption with visits to her biological siblings and mother. Zoey will do best in a family where there is at least one mother figure present. Zoey will do well in a family which is childless or has children who are older. Zoey will thrive in a home where she receives a lot of one on one attention and consistency.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.