BOSTON (CBS) – Victor Pena, the man charged with kidnapping a woman in Boston last weekend, was set to make his first court appearance in the case Wednesday. Instead, he will undergo a mental health evaluation to determine if he is fit to stand trial.

Pena, 38, was arrested at his apartment in Charlestown where the woman was found with him Tuesday afternoon. She was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital and reunited with her family. She’s said to be in good health.

During a scheduled Wednesday arraignment, Pena appeared at the courthouse but waived his right to appear in court. Pena will be evaluated by a court clinician before his arraignment, attorneys said during a brief hearing.

The woman was the target of a massive search after she was last seen by her sister and friends leaving Hennessy’s bar on Union Street near Quincy Market around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Boston Police Commission William Gross said Pena was seen on surveillance images from Congress Street with his arm around her a short time later.

“It’s obvious from the video surveillance that she did not go along willingly,” Gross said.

Surveillance cameras would last spot Pena and the woman near the Bunker Hill Housing Complex, not far from where detectives pinged her phone. They were found in Pena’s apartment there late Tuesday afternoon.

Police said they still don’t have a motive for the kidnapping and have not said if Pena threatened the woman.

Pena has a criminal record, including a recent arrest in Rhode Island. He has had several restraining orders filed against him as well.

He was arrested at Twin River Casino in 2018 on charges of casino gambling cheating, obtaining money under false pretense.

Detectives identified and cleared a second man who was seen on surveillance video from Congress Street near Pena and the victim. He turned himself in to detectives and is considered a witness.

“I’m not trying to be evasive, but I am trying to protect the integrity of this investigation,” Gross said.