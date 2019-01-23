WEATHER ALERT:Heavy Rain, Melting Snow Likely To Cause Flooding Thursday
By Lisa Gresci
Filed Under:Boston Police, Dorchester, Lisa Gresci, Somerville Police, South Boston, State Police

BOSTON (CBS) – Gunshots fired from a car in Somerville led police on a chase through multiple neighborhoods before they were able to make an arrest.

“They surrounded the car. Guns out. Boom, that’s it!” one witness said.

The Wednesday afternoon chase came to an end on Savin Hill Avenue in Dorchester. Police arrested 27-year-old William Freeman-Benjamin of Leominster.

A man was arrested after a police chase ended in Dorchester (WBZ-TV)

“I look to my right all I see is blue and whites running down the street on Savin Hill. I come out and I see 30 cars of staties and then they got him,” the witness said.

State Police say it started with shots fired in Somerville. The suspect allegedly shot at a vehicle in the area of Washington Street by the AutoZone. Sources say the man shot at his girlfriend in another car and took off.

Some of the people in the area tell WBZ they heard the gunshot but didn’t know where it came from. A witness tells WBZ a man and woman were in the car when police pulled it over.

Somerville Police investigate shots fired (WBZ-TV)

Police say that woman, a 33-year-old from Woburn, was taken to the South Boston Barracks for questioning.

“When I came out, he was out they had him in cuffs,” he said.

The car was towed away. Witnesses say the driver didn’t try to run. “The cops was too fast,” he said.

Sources say they were able to ping the cell phones in the car which led police to Dorchester.

Both Boston and State Police made the arrest. Freeman-Benjamin was taken back to the Somerville Police Department.

The incident remains under investigation.

Lisa Gresci

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s