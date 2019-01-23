BOSTON (CBS) – Gunshots fired from a car in Somerville led police on a chase through multiple neighborhoods before they were able to make an arrest.

“They surrounded the car. Guns out. Boom, that’s it!” one witness said.

The Wednesday afternoon chase came to an end on Savin Hill Avenue in Dorchester. Police arrested 27-year-old William Freeman-Benjamin of Leominster.

“I look to my right all I see is blue and whites running down the street on Savin Hill. I come out and I see 30 cars of staties and then they got him,” the witness said.

State Police say it started with shots fired in Somerville. The suspect allegedly shot at a vehicle in the area of Washington Street by the AutoZone. Sources say the man shot at his girlfriend in another car and took off.

Some of the people in the area tell WBZ they heard the gunshot but didn’t know where it came from. A witness tells WBZ a man and woman were in the car when police pulled it over.

Police say that woman, a 33-year-old from Woburn, was taken to the South Boston Barracks for questioning.

“When I came out, he was out they had him in cuffs,” he said.

The car was towed away. Witnesses say the driver didn’t try to run. “The cops was too fast,” he said.

Sources say they were able to ping the cell phones in the car which led police to Dorchester.

Both Boston and State Police made the arrest. Freeman-Benjamin was taken back to the Somerville Police Department.

The incident remains under investigation.