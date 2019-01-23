  • WBZ TVOn Air

CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire State Police are raising money for charity ahead of the Super Bowl by selling novelty patches featuring the Patriots logo.

The patches, being sold by the New Hampshire Trooper’s Association, are available for $10 each. A portion of proceeds will go to the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation.

A collectible Patriots patch being sold for charity. (Image Credit: New Hampshire State Police)

Anyone interested in buying a patch should send cash, check or money order made out to the New Hampshire Trooper’s Association to the address below.

New Hampshire Trooper’s Association
Attn: Patriots Patch
107 North State Street
Concord, NH 03301

A self-addressed stamped envelope should be included. Also include how many patches you are making a payment for.

