BOSTON (CBS) – Victor Pena, the man charged with kidnapping Olivia Ambrose in Boston last weekend, will make his first court appearance in the case Wednesday.

Pena, 38, was arrested at his apartment in Charlestown where Ambrose was found with him Tuesday afternoon. She was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital and reunited with her family. She’s said to be in good health.

Ambrose, 23, was the target of a massive search after she was last seen by her sister and friends leaving Hennessy’s bar on Union Street near Quincy Market around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Boston Police Commission William Gross said Pena was seen on surveillance images from Congress Street with his arm around her a short time later.

“It’s obvious from the video surveillance that she did not go along willingly,” Gross said.

Surveillance cameras would last spot Pena and Ambrose near the Bunker Hill Housing Complex, not far from where detectives pinged Ambrose’s phone. They were found in Pena’s apartment there late Tuesday afternoon.

Pena will be arraigned in Charlestown District Court Wednesday.

Police said they still don’t have a motive for the kidnapping and have not said if Pena threatened Ambrose. Investigators still want to talk to a second man seen in some of the surveillance video with Pena.

“I’m not trying to be evasive, but I am trying to protect the integrity of this investigation,” Gross said.