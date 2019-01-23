NORTH ATTLEBORO (CBS) – Last week, the Patriots surprised 10-year-old Leo Larocque with Super Bowl tickets. Then on Sunday, Leo was thrilled when he found out his favorite team was also going.

“I just feel very excited for the first time ever being there,” Leo said Wednesday. “I think it’ll be great. I’ve never been in a dome.”

Leo managed to snag two tickets, courtesy of the Patriots, who found out what he’d been through. The Patriots surprised Leo during a rally at his school last week.

Two years ago, Leo was diagnosed with a rare bone cancer. Fourteen rounds of chemo got rid of it, but Leo lost his left leg.

Now you’d never know he’s a kid with a prosthetic leg and he fully intends to play football someday. But for now, he and his dad are getting excited about the game.

And Leo is predicting the final score: 28-21 Patriots.