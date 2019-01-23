NEWTON (CBS) – Fierce flames ripped through a home in Newton early Wednesday morning, causing part of it to collapse while firefighters were inside.

The bitter cold made it even harder for firefighters.

Flames broke out around 1:30 a.m. at a two-family home Cook Street. The homeowner was making his way out as crews were making their way in.

Firefighters from Newton and Brookline started an aggressive interior attack. As they made their way up to a second floor bedroom, the ceiling above them collapsed and rained down fire around them.

Roads remain closed while firefighters continue to deal with possible hot spots. Watertown Street was shut down at Cook Street in both directions. Green Street was also closed between Pearl and Chapel Streets.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area and not to run over any supply lines that are across the road.

Firefighters said the challenge was dealing with frozen hydrants and ice hazards.

The cause is still under investigation