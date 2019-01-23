WEATHER ALERT:Heavy Rain, Melting Snow Likely To Cause Flooding Thursday
BOSTON (AP) — Pot shops in Massachusetts have racked up nearly $24 million in sales since the first ones opened two months ago.

That’s according to the Cannabis Control Commission, the state’s marijuana regulatory agency.

The first retail stores in Massachusetts — and anywhere on the U.S. East Coast — began operations Nov. 20 in Northampton and Leicester. Several others have opened since.

The commission reported aggregate gross sales of $23.8 million through Jan. 20, including $3.4 million in the most recent week.

Since officials did not make forecasts for early recreational marijuana sales, there’s no clear way to measure whether stores are exceeding or falling below expectations.

Recreational pot is taxed at 17 percent by the state, with an additional 3 percent local tax.

