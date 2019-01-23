BOSTON (CBS) — Kyrie Irving is a little under the weather, and will miss Wednesday night’s game when the Celtics host the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Irving is dealing with flu-like symptoms, according to the team, which will leave Boston without their best player as they welcome in the 9-39 Cavaliers. Irving has been spectacular for Boston on the floor, putting up MVP-worthy numbers over the first half of the season. He’s averaged a team-high 23.5 points per game off 50 percent shooting (including 41 percent from three-point range) while also adding a career-high 6.9 assists and 1.7 steals per game. Irving had a career-high eight steals on Monday night to go with 26 points and 10 assists in Boston’s win over the Miami Heat.

#NEBHInjuryReport Kyrie Irving (flu-like symptoms) is OUT tonight vs Cleveland. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 23, 2019

The Celtics will also be without forward Al Horford, who is getting the night off for rest. Horford missed seven games last month with a left knee issue and was just recently freed from his minutes restriction, playing in 16 straight for the C’s.

After Wednesday night’s game, the Celtics will have two nights off before welcoming the Golden State Warriors to down for a prime time matchup on Saturday night.