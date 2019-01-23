WASHINGTON (CBS) – The cost of Forever stamps is increasing from 50 to 55 cents this weekend. The U.S. Postal Service says the price hike takes effect Sunday, Jan. 27.

It’s not just Forever stamps that will be more expensive – priority mail prices are going up nearly 6 percent. A small flat rate box will jump from $7.20 to $7.90. And a flat rate envelope that costs $6.70 will rise to $7.35.

See All The New Prices Here (PDF)

Forever stamps can be used at any time no matter how much prices climb. Some of the new Forever stamps the Postal Service is introducing this year include “Hearts Blossom,” a “Year of the Boar” stamp in time for the Lunar New Year, and stamps honoring singer Marvin Gaye and performer Gregory Hines.

The Postal Service reported a net loss of nearly $4 billion in 2018. It said there is an urgent need for “aggressive postal management actions to generate new revenue and control costs.”

You can buy Forever stamps online here.