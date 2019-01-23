By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Drew Pomeranz will not spend the 2019 season on the Red Sox disabled list. The lefty starter has reportedly signed a one-year, incentive-laden deal with the San Francisco Giants, according to multiple reports.

#SFGiant signing free-agent LHP Drew Pomeranz to one-year contract, source tells The Athletic. First reported: @sportslarryknbr. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 23, 2019

Per @Ken_Rosenthal, Drew Pomeranz takes $1.5M from the Giants with $3.5M in possible incentives. Quite a step down for a player who was 17-6, 3.32 in 2017 and seemingly headed for a robust deal. Made $8.5 last year. Pomeranz does live in SF at least. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) January 23, 2019

Pomeranz spent most of the 2018 season either injured or in the Boston bullpen, starting the season on the DL with a flexor strain. He pitched in just 26 games as he battled a slew of arm issues and posted a 6.08 ERA for the season. He was demoted to the bullpen during the season, but still made Boston’s playoff roster. He did not appear during their World Series run, however, paving the way for his departure this offseason.

But it wasn’t always bad for Pomeranz in Boston, as he did enjoy some success during his two-and-a-half seasons with the Red Sox. He went 3-5 with a 4.59 ERA after being acquired from the San Diego Padres for top pitching prospect Anderson Espinoza at the 2016 trade deadline before putting together a stellar 2017 campaign. He went 17-6 with a 3.32 ERA that season, tying Chris Sale for the team-lead in victories.

Pomeranz is now the third member of the World Series champs to find a new home in the NL West, with reliever Joe Kelly joining the Los Angeles Dodgers and second baseman Ian Kinsler signing with the San Diego Padres.