BOSTON (CBS) – A man is under arrest after Transit Police say he “viciously” whipped his dog with its leash at the Ashmont Station.

It happened Tuesday just before 7 p.m. Witnesses told police the man, later identified as 26-year-old Michael Webb of Natick, was abusing his dog on the southbound platform.

Police said that when they approached Webb, who is about 6’7” and 300 pounds, he suggested they “needed more than two officers to take him.”

Additional officers arrived and Webb was arrested. He is charged with cruelty to animals.

While booking Webb, Transit Police discovered there was a warrant out for his arrest in Boston Municipal Court for the same charge.

The animal control officer took custody of Coco, a mixed breed dog.